Look: Deion Sanders’ Locker Room Speech Goes Viral

As a coach, Deion Sanders is not afraid to use the media to promote his program but he means business when it is about to be game time.

Over the weekend, Sanders’ son Deion Jr. posted a video of his dad on Instagram illustrating how serious he can be. The clip was taken in the locker room before Jackson State played Tennessee State at the Liberty Bowl in Week 2.

“If I catch one of y’all on your phone right now, you ain’t playing,” Sanders can be heard saying. “Get off the phone! Get locked in.”

Hopefully, everybody in the locker room took Deion’s message to hear. His son clearly did.

“He looked dead at me then start yelling about phones. I got so scared I put MY phone down,” Deion Jr. captioned his post.

In his first full season at JSU, Deion Sanders got his players to focus enough to compile an 11-2 record and berth in the Celebration Bowl. He then went out and made noise on the recruiting trail, signing a noteworthy 2022 class, including five-star defensive back Travis Hunter.

Hunter, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 cycle, flipped from Florida State to Jackson State on Early Signing Day, sending shockwaves throughout the nation. The resulting buzz increased speculation that it won’t be long until Sanders is a Power 5 head coach.