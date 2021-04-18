Look: Deion Sanders Has Message For College Football Recruits

Thus far, Deion Sanders has led Jackson State football to a 3-3 record in his first season as head coach. The Tigers will close out their season this Saturday.

Even though Deion still has one game left to coach this spring, he’s keeping a focus on recruiting for future seasons. This afternoon, “Coach Prime” tweeted a message to prospective recruits about his program.

“I’m looking for young men whom want to step outside the walls of mediocrity, open the doors to possibility that leads to reality,” Sanders said. “Who has the nerve & the confidence to come to a HBCU like [Jackson State] and help us reestablish the tradition that once lead directly to the NFL?”

Sanders’ recruiting if off to a hot start in the 2021 class. He has landed eight commitments, including a pair of four-star prospects: his son Shedeur, a quarterback, and JUCO cornerback De’Jahn Warren.

Given Deion’s personality and resume as a player, we expect him to continue to kill it on the recruiting trail. Ultimately, he’ll be judge by his results on the field though.

Finishing above .500 in his first season would be a good start. JSU hosts Prairie View at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 24.