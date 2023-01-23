Look: Deion Sanders Might Be Landing Shocking 5-Star Commit

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders might be on the verge of his biggest commitment yet.

Five-star pass rusher Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 16 overall player in the 2023 class, just posted that he's in Boulder, Colorado.

Is Coach Prime on the verge of another massive commitment?

Harbor, an elite pass rusher, is also a standout track and field performer.

Maryland and Oregon are believed by many to be his two frontrunners, though perhaps Colorado is making a serious push.

"Deion Sanders coming in on 5-star Nyckoles Harbor at the final hour and 'winning' his commitment would be the biggest shock this cycle. I don't think that's happening, but man, Colorado's class -- in totality -- would be incredible," Brad Crawford of 247Sports tweeted.

Time will tell if Sanders is capable of pulling off another stunning recruiting victory.

This would be arguably his biggest one yet at Colorado.