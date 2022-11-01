Look: Deion Sanders' Reaction To Takeoff's Death Goes Viral

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

It was reported on Tuesday that rapper Takeoff was shot after an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston. He was 28 years old.

Shortly after this news went public, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders addressed his team about the death of Takeoff.

Sanders wants his players to understand how valuable life is.

"I'm sick and tired of the consistency of people that are influential to you are leaving us consistently -- that's our rappers," Sanders said. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston, where we're going. So that eliminates all y'all leaving the hotel, because it ain't happening until I give you f---ing notice.

"Sooner or later, we got to start changing our addresses, guys. That's an analogy for saying I know we this, but we ain't that. We need to leave that behind as we once did."

Countless fans are praising Sanders' leadership. Others are calling him the perfect father figure for Jackson State football players.

Jackson State will face Texas Southern this weekend at PNC Stadium. Sanders' squad is 8-0 heading into this weekend.