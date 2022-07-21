Look: Deion Sanders' Son's Jewelry Item Is Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who happens to be the son of the legendary Deion Sanders, certainly knows a thing or two about fashion.

Sanders has his own fashion line called SS2. He'll be representing his brand this year with an awesome diamond pendant.

TMZ Sports is reporting that Sanders' SS2 pendant features 28.2 carats of VVS diamonds.

Saki Diamonds, the creator of Sanders' flashy pendant, said not many pro athletes have a piece of jewelry like this.

"It's a huge piece!" Diamonds said. "Most pro athletes or people in the music industry don't have a piece like this."

Check it out:

Sanders was very impressive during his freshman season at Jackson State, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,231 yards with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

If Sanders takes strides in the right direction this fall, Jackson State will be the team to beat in the SWAC.