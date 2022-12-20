Look: Desmond Howard Addresses CJ Stroud 'Controversy'

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Desmond Howard insisted there's no beef between him and CJ Stroud.

When entering the stage for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, the Ohio State quarterback didn't shake the former Michigan wide receiver's hand. However, the 1991 Heisman winner didn't think there was any intent behind the perceived slight.

"It was absolutely nothing," Howard told Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg (h/t SI's Madison Williams). "RGIII [Robert Griffin III] was next to me. They didn't shake hands. Billy Sims was next to RGIII. They didn't shake hands. So, there are three people, but the one person that they chose to focus on was the guy who went to Michigan. So, I get it. I understand. People need that. Negativity sells. So, they just do what they got to do, it's no problem."

Howard added that he and Stroud shook hands "probably three times that night."

"After that segment was over and everyone was on stage, we all shook hands," he said. "People don't want to hear that, right?"

Viewers read more into the on-camera interaction because of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry. It didn't help that Howard created an awkward moment at last year's Heisman ceremony by making a joke about Stroud's offensive line.

Stroud, who finished fourth last year, placed third in the 2022 ballot behind winner Caleb Williams and runner-up Max Duggan. After the show, Howard called it "baffling" that Michigan running back Blake Corum and Tennesee quarterback Hendon Hooker weren't invited to New York as finalists.

While Howard straightened out the supposed controversy, Stroud hasn't publicly addressed the situation. He's probably far more focused on Ohio State's College Football Playoff matchup against Georgia.