Look: Desmond Howard, Cardale Jones Are Feuding Today

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The animosity between Michigan and Ohio State never expires.

Desmond Howard, who won the 1991 Heisman Trophy for the Wolverines, asked Twitter users for their thoughts on this year's four finalists. He received a pointed response from former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones.

"Just keep them slick a-- comments to yourself up on stage and let these well-deserving young men enjoy one of the biggest, prestigious moments a collegiate athlete can have," Jones wrote. "Congrats and good luck to all four finalists."

At least year's Heisman ceremony, Michigan finalist Aidan Hutchinson said his goal was to beat Ohio State and win the Big Ten title. After Tim Tebow said he's glad Kenny Pickett was standing between Hutchinson and Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, Howard joked that Pickett will have to protect Stroud "better than his offensive linemen."

Jones didn't appreciate the former Michigan wideout diminishing Stroud's moment. However, Howard responded to the critical tweet by referencing Jones' "We ain’t come to play school" tweet from 10 years ago.

"REALLY CARDALE!? It's *really* one of [the] BIGGEST and most PRESTIGIOUS MOMENTS a collegiate athlete can have??? Tell me more! You should have played more school," Howard said.

Stroud will return to New York City as a Heisman finalist. A loss to Michigan could again deter him from becoming Ohio State's first winner since Troy Smith in 2006.

USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, and Georgia's Stetson Bennett are also finalists for college football's biggest prize. ESPN will air the Heisman ceremony this Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.