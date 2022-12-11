Look: Desmond Howard Shocked By Heisman Trophy Voting Results

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Every year, it seems like there is always at least one player who people think got "snubbed" by Heisman Trophy voters.

In the case of ESPN's Desmond Howard, he doesn't understand how two college football stars failed to crack the top four of the Heisman vote, which is the requirement to be invited to New York City for the annual ceremony.

After USC quarterback Caleb Williams won college football's most prestigious award on Saturday, Howard, the 1991 Heisman winner, expressed his disappointment with Blake Corum and Hendon Hooker being left home.

"Another successful Heisman show in the books. Congrats to Caleb Williams," Howard tweeted. "How Corum and Hooker did not receive enough votes to be on the stage is baffling. Enjoy your weekend and happy holidays."

There are going to be some people who find fault with Howard for mentioning Corum, considering he is a Michigan man. The Wolverines' star running back had the numbers to back up Howard's take though, as he rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns this season before a knee injury felled him late in the year.

Corum finished seventh in the Heisman voting. Hooker, Tennessee's electrifying quarterback, came in fifth after posting 3,135 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and only two interceptions before he suffered a torn ACL in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

If Hooker can take any consolation, he at least won the Nissan fan vote this year.