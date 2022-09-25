Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday.
FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland.
The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning.
Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news, as many were hoping to troll Meyer throughout the show on Saturday morning.
Legendary Michigan star Desmond Howard took to social media to weigh in.
"Where do we begin with this one..." Howard wrote on social media.
Tell us how you really feel, Desmond...