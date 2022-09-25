Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday.

FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland.

The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning.

Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news, as many were hoping to troll Meyer throughout the show on Saturday morning.

Legendary Michigan star Desmond Howard took to social media to weigh in.

"Where do we begin with this one..." Howard wrote on social media.

Tell us how you really feel, Desmond...