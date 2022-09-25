Look: Disturbing Video Emerges From Texas Tech's Field Rush
A disturbing video has emerged from Saturday's field rush at Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders stunned Texas, 37-34, on Saturday afternoon. Following the win, Texas Tech's students rushed the field.
A disturbing video has emerged from the field rush, in which you appear to see a Texas Tech fan shoving a Texas player on the field.
"If you're gonna storm the field. Don't do this. Definition of scumbag behavior," Unnecessary Roughness tweeted.
That's a brutal look from Texas Tech.
Hopefully the Red Raiders are able to find out who that fan is and punish them appropriately.