Look: Disturbing Video Emerges From Texas Tech's Field Rush

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 24: Texas Tech Red Raiders fans and cheerleaders sing The Matador Song after defeating the Texas Longhorns in overtime 37-34 with a field goal kicked by Trey Wolff at Jones AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images) Josh Hedges/Getty Images

A disturbing video has emerged from Saturday's field rush at Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders stunned Texas, 37-34, on Saturday afternoon. Following the win, Texas Tech's students rushed the field.

A disturbing video has emerged from the field rush, in which you appear to see a Texas Tech fan shoving a Texas player on the field.

"If you're gonna storm the field. Don't do this. Definition of scumbag behavior," Unnecessary Roughness tweeted.

That's a brutal look from Texas Tech.

Hopefully the Red Raiders are able to find out who that fan is and punish them appropriately.