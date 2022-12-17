Look: Division-II Championship Quarterback's Facial Hair Going Viral

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Colorado School of Mines linebacker Mack Minnehan has to have the most unique facial hair in all of college football.

The right side of Minnehan's face is clean-shaven. The left side, meanwhile, is sporting a well-groomed beard.

With the NCAA D-II national championship game set for this Saturday, the official Twitter account for Colorado School of Mines released a promo photo with Minnehan on it.

The college football world can't get over Minnehan's bizarre look.

Minnehan has been a key contributor for the Colorado School of Mines, racking up 59 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries this season.

Over the course of Minnehan's career, he has earned First-Team All-RMAC and NFFCC First-Team Academic All-Colorado honors.

Maybe, just maybe, Minnehan will consider changing up his facial hair if the Colorado School of Mines defeats Ferris State this Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPNU.