Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton performs onstage at "Dollyverse Powered By Blockchain Creative Labs on Eluv.io" during the 2022 SXSW Conference And Festival at ACL Live at The Moody Theater on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic) Rick Kern/Getty Images

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide.

On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter.

"I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I wasn't out of town it would have been a treat to have been there, and I heard there were some rumors that I would be. Nobody was more disappointed than me to not be there. GBO!"

Parton wasn't part of a capacity crowd of 101,915 attendees who saw the Vols remain undefeated with a nail-biting triumph over the Crimson Tide. But the way Tennesse is playing, the singer could attend some other meaningful games this winter.

Josh Heupel has his undefeated squad working far beyond 9 to 5 amid an undefeated start. The SEC squads switched places in the updated AP poll, with Tennessee vaulting to third while Alabama dipped to sixth.

Depending on her upcoming schedule, perhaps Parton can watch the Volunteers host UT Martin or Kentucky in October's final two Saturdays.