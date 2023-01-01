Look: Early 2023 College Football Preseason Top 25 Released

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

With the College Football Playoff semifinals in the books, it's time to look ahead to the 2023 season.

There are still several major games left to be played in the 2022-23 season, including the Jan. 2 games and the College Football Playoff national title, but we can already look ahead to the 2023-24 season.

Bleacher Report has released its way-too-early 2023 college football preseason Top 25 poll.

There are many familiar names at the top.

Georgia Michigan Alabama Ohio State TCU Clemson Utah Notre Dame Penn State USC

Georgia will lose quarterback Stetson Bennett, but the Bulldogs are set to reload.

"Death, taxes and the Georgia Bulldogs being just as dominant after losing a ton of talent to the NFL draft. Kirby Smart has this Georgia program looking like a clone of Alabama, and it won't slow down anytime soon. Defensive lineman Jalen Carter and tight end Darnell Washington, among others, are likely headed to the NFL, as is quarterback Stetson Bennett, but Georgia should be fine reloading with the nation's No. 2 overall recruiting class," Bleacher Report wrote.

