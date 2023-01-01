Look: Early Betting Line Released For Georgia vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff national championship game has been set.
No. 1 Georgia is set to take on No. 3 TCU in the national title game next week.
The Bulldogs topped No. 4 Ohio State, while the Horned Frogs upset No. 2 Michigan. They will now meet with a championship on the line.
Las Vegas has released its betting line for the game. The Bulldogs are pretty heavy favorites.
Georgia has opened as a 13-point favorite.
Georgia is close to a two-touchdown favorite over TCU heading into the national title game.
The College Football Playoff national title game is set for Monday, January 9.