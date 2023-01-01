Look: Early Betting Line Released For Georgia vs. TCU

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff national championship game has been set.

No. 1 Georgia is set to take on No. 3 TCU in the national title game next week.

The Bulldogs topped No. 4 Ohio State, while the Horned Frogs upset No. 2 Michigan. They will now meet with a championship on the line.

Las Vegas has released its betting line for the game. The Bulldogs are pretty heavy favorites.

Georgia has opened as a 13-point favorite.

Georgia is close to a two-touchdown favorite over TCU heading into the national title game.

The College Football Playoff national title game is set for Monday, January 9.