Look: Eddie George Pays Up On Michigan-Ohio State Bet

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: Eddie George, former Ohio state running back and Heisman trophy winner, is seen on the field prior to the start of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines November 18, 2006 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan fans won the ultimate bragging rights when the Wolverines defeated arch-rival Ohio State last month.

Former Buckeyes star Eddie George lost a bet to Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan. The Titans running back honored his debt to the Michigan alum on Sunday.

George sent a video to Lewan of him wearing an ill-fitting Wolverines jersey and singing the school's fight song, The Victors.

"It's painful to wear these colors -- this disgusting uniform -- and to sing this disgusting song," George said before beginning his rendition.

[Warning: The video contains a profane gesture at the end.]

George said he hoped his suffering will at least cheer up some Titans fans amid their five-game losing streak. Lewan and Co. must beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 to win the AFC South.

Meanwhile, Michigan won't necessarily have the last laugh over Ohio State. Both Big Ten programs made it to the College Football Playoff, setting up a potential rematch for the national title if they each win on Saturday.

Michigan will face TCU in the Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. ET before Ohio State plays Georgia in the Peach Bowl at 8 p.m.