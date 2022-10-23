Look: Embarrassing College Football Crowd Video Goes Viral

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: A general view is seen during the College Football Sydney Cup match between Stanford University (Stanford Cardinal) and Rice University (Rice Owls) at Allianz Stadium on August 27, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Following a huge win over Notre Dame, Stanford returned home to host Arizona State on Saturday afternoon.

It wasn't exactly a full house at Stanford Stadium.

Brad Denny of CBS 5 captured video showing a lot of empty seats as the Cardinal marched onto the field.

Some places schedule their weekends around football. California is not one of them. Plenty of fans also arrived fashionably late, or at least not early.

The game officially had an attendance of 25,061 people, approximately half of Stanford Stadium's capacity.

Those fans saw Stanford pull off a 15-14 victory over Arizona State behind five Joshua Karty field goals. It wasn't exactly an instant classic, but the Cardinal improved to 3-4.

Once a Pac-12 powerhouse, Stanford has gone 14-23 since the start of 2019. The program had lost all four conference games in 2022 before narrowly defeating the Sun Devils.

UCLA hasn't drawn huge crowds either this season, so it'll be interesting to see how many fans attend Saturday's game between the Bruins and Cardinal at the Rose Bowl.