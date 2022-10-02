Look: Eric Bieniemy Is Getting Mentioned For College Job

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches pregame warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

A recent coaching firing prompted onlookers to speculate about Eric Bieniemy joining the college ranks.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Colorado dismissed head coach Karl Dorrell amid an 0-5 start. The Buffaloes will seek a new leader to steer them to their first winning season since 2016.

Some people wondered if Bieniemy is the man for the job.

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator was an All-American running back at Colorado, where he finished third in the 1990 Heisman Trophy voting. Following a nine-year playing career, Bieniemy began his next path as a running backs coach at his alma mater in 2001.

He returned to Colorado a decade later as the offensive coordinator for two years before joining the Chiefs.

After years of overseeing one of the league's most prolific offenses, Bieniemy has frequently popped up as an NFL head-coaching candidate. He's instead back for his 10th season at Kansas City and fifth as the offensive coordinator.

Perhaps Bieniemy would consider a return to Colorado rather than hoping an NFL opportunity finally arises.