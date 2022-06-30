Look: Erin Andrews Praises 2 College Football Coaches For Their Help

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews shouted out father-and-son college coaches who helped her before ascending to a prominent NFL role.

On Wednesday, the FOX Sports reporter posted a photo with Frank Beamer and Shane Beamer on Instagram. She praised them both for their kindness early in her broadcasting career.

"Grateful for the coaches who were patient, understanding, and helpful when I began my career," Andrews wrote. "I probably did 15-25 Hokies games in my 20’s. Coach Frank Beamer & Shane Beamer were always so gracious. I’ll never forget it."

Andrews was only 9 years old when Frank Beamer started his decorated stint as Virginia Tech's head coach. He led the Hokies to 239 victories -- including 11 bowl wins -- in 29 seasons.

His son, Shane, forged his own path as an assistant coach for Tennessee, Mississippi State, and South Carolina before joining his father's staff as the running backs coach in 2011.

Last year, he led South Carolina to a 7-6 record in his first season as head coach. He has a long way to go before matching his father's tenure.

While Andrews has focused on the NFL over the past few years, she made a name for herself on ESPN's College GameDay. She clearly hasn't forgotten her early experiences in college football.