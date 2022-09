Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To The Big Upset On Saturday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is a happy alumnae on Sunday morning.

The Florida grad watched her Gators pull off arguably the biggest upset of Week 1 on Saturday, taking down top 10 Utah.

Florida topped Utah, 29-26, to open the 2022 college football season.

Andrews, who danced at Florida, was very happy with the performance.

Congrats to the Gators.

It's a huge victory.