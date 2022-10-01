Look: ESPN Announcer Has Honest Reaction To Aaron Judge News

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 28: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) Cole Burston/Getty Images

It's not just many college football fans who are getting tired of ESPN cutting into games with live look-ins of Aaron Judge's at-bats.

Play-by-play man Sean McDonough is obviously fatigued as well. When notified on the air that the tarp was on the field at Yankee Stadium, delaying the start of today's game, McDonough had a candid reaction.

"Oh. What a shame," he said sarcastically.

Since last weekend, ESPN/ABC has been going with split-screens during its college football coverage whenever Judge has been up at bat. The Yankees slugger is one home run away from breaking Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record, which has stood since 1961.

Judge equaled Maris with his 61st homer of the season on Wednesday, but his pursuit of the mark has slowed down recently, even as he continues to hit for average and draw a ton of walks.

The Yankees are set to play the Baltimore Orioles this afternoon, with a rain-delayed first pitch around 1:30 p.m. ET. College football fans--and McDonough--will be rooting for Judge to hit one out in his first at-bat and get it over with.