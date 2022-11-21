Look: ESPN Denies On-Air Beef Between Analysts

ESPN has denied an apparent on-air beef between analysts on Saturday night.

On Saturday, ESPN college football analysts Peter Burns and Benjamin Watson appeared to get into it on the air, with Burns making a joke about Watson's wife.

Burns made a comment on Watson's suit being too light.

“As long as I get a text from my wife that says I look good (that’s all I care about)," Watson replied.

“It’s not the [text] she sent me,” joked Burns in response.

While the beef appeared real on the air, it's been denied by ESPN.

“Entire thing was a performance bit. Benjamin 100% deserves an Emmy nomination,” Amanda Brooks, ESPN Director, College Football & SEC Network, wrote in part to Outkick.

Watson, meanwhile, took to social media to address what happened.

You be the judge - bit or real beef?