Look: ESPN Denies On-Air Beef Between Analysts
ESPN has denied an apparent on-air beef between analysts on Saturday night.
On Saturday, ESPN college football analysts Peter Burns and Benjamin Watson appeared to get into it on the air, with Burns making a joke about Watson's wife.
Burns made a comment on Watson's suit being too light.
“As long as I get a text from my wife that says I look good (that’s all I care about)," Watson replied.
“It’s not the [text] she sent me,” joked Burns in response.
While the beef appeared real on the air, it's been denied by ESPN.
“Entire thing was a performance bit. Benjamin 100% deserves an Emmy nomination,” Amanda Brooks, ESPN Director, College Football & SEC Network, wrote in part to Outkick.
Watson, meanwhile, took to social media to address what happened.
You be the judge - bit or real beef?