Look: ESPN Has 2 Major Programs On 'Upset Alert' Today

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

ESPN's Football Power Index rankings have two major college football programs on upset alert today.

Week 5 of the 2022 college football regular season could be a special one.

There are several games between ranked opponents on Saturday, along with some notable games outside of the top 25 rankings this weekend.

A couple of major programs are on "Upset Alert" according to the Football Power Index.

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa

The Wolverines come into this afternoon's game undefeated, though ESPN's Football Power Index is giving the Hawkeyes a 23.2 percent chance at pulling off the upset.

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes waits with his team during a play review in the second quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on September 3, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

No. 12 Utah against Oregon State

The Utes head into this afternoon's game against Oregon State as a solid favorite, though ESPN's Football Power Index is seeing upset potential.

According to the Football Power Index, Oregon State has close to a 20 percent chance of pulling off the upset.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 21: Utah fans wave a flag during a game against the UCLA Bruins and the Utah Utes during the second half of a college football game at Rice Eccles Stadium on November 21, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. UCLA defeated 17-9. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

***

Who do you see pulling off an upset on Saturday?