Look: ESPN Has 2 Major Programs On 'Upset Alert' Today
ESPN's Football Power Index rankings have two major college football programs on upset alert today.
Week 5 of the 2022 college football regular season could be a special one.
There are several games between ranked opponents on Saturday, along with some notable games outside of the top 25 rankings this weekend.
A couple of major programs are on "Upset Alert" according to the Football Power Index.
No. 4 Michigan at Iowa
The Wolverines come into this afternoon's game undefeated, though ESPN's Football Power Index is giving the Hawkeyes a 23.2 percent chance at pulling off the upset.
No. 12 Utah against Oregon State
The Utes head into this afternoon's game against Oregon State as a solid favorite, though ESPN's Football Power Index is seeing upset potential.
According to the Football Power Index, Oregon State has close to a 20 percent chance of pulling off the upset.
***
Who do you see pulling off an upset on Saturday?