Look: ESPN Makes Brutal Spelling Mistake On NFL Legend's Name

ESPN is making plenty of mistakes early on in the 2022 college football season. That trend continued this Saturday afternoon.

ESPN posted a graphic of NC State's career receiving touchdown leaders during the Wolfpack's season-opener today. NFL legend Torry Holt tops the list with 31 reception touchdowns during his college career.

However, ESPN listed Torry Holt's name as "Terry Holt." A significant mistake by the Worldwide Leader.

That's some pretty awful disrespect from ESPN, regardless of whether it was unintentional.

Torry Holt is one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. Unfortunately, he isn't an official Hall of Famer just yet, but he most likely will be soon.

"During his 10-year career with the Rams, Holt caught 869 passes for 12,660 yards and 74 touchdowns. He has the second-most catches and receiving yards in Rams history, behind only the great Isaac Bruce – who was elected to the Hall of Fame as a member of the 2020 class two years ago," wrote Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire.

Do better, ESPN.