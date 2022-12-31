Look: ESPN Reveals Ratings For Top Bowl Games

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Fans celebrate as the Minnesota Golden Gophers intercept a pass and run it back for a touchdown during the 3rd quarter of the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against the Syracuse Orange at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The New Year's Six bowl games haven't been played yet. Nonetheless, ESPN's ratings this bowl season have been quite impressive.

On Saturday morning, ESPN announced the most-watched bowl games to date. So far, the Cheez-It Bowl is in the lead.

ESPN is reporting that 5.4 million viewers watched the Cheez-It Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida State. The Seminoles won this game with a late field goal from 32 yards out.

The Alamo Bowl between Texas and Washington had 4.8 million viewers. It was a strong showing to say the least.

The Liberty Bowl (3.9 million viewers), Gasparilla Bowl (3.5 million viewers) and Pinstripe Bowl (2.7 million viewers) rounded out the top five for ESPN.

The Cheez-It Bowl is ESPN's fourth best non-New Year's Six bowl game in the past six years. It also marks the game's best audience since 2013.

After seeing this data, it's fair to say that ESPN's ratings for the Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl this Saturday should be very strong.