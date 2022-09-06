Look: ESPN Reveals Why Quinn Ewers' Car Was Towed

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 23: University of Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers makes a throw during the spring game on April 23, 2022, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Quinn Ewers' college football career got off to a great start, as he guided Texas to a 52-10 victory over Louisiania-Monroe in Week 1.

However, the rest of his day didn't go as smoothly. As the freshman quarterback joked about on Twitter, he got his car towed during the game.

During ESPN's College Football Live, Pete Thamel delivered the inside scope on why Ewers' vehicle was taken away.

"I found out there was a parking pass mix-up between Quinn and his family," Thamel said. "He put the wrong pass on his Porsche."

Thamel added that the family retrieved the car for a $200 penance.

The mistake shouldn't set Ewers back too much. Upon forgoing his season year of high school to enroll at Ohio State, he signed a $1.4 million NIL deal with a marketing company.

Ewers appears to have another NIL partnership with Wrangler. The Porsche isn't even his only luxury car; he also has an Aston Martin.

Per Bob Ballou of CBS Austin, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said his young quarterback has "gotta park where he's supposed to park." However, it appears the parking spot wasn't the issue.

Ewers has far more on his plate beyond remembering the right parking pass this week. Texas hosts the nation's No. 1-ranked Alabama this Saturday at noon ET.