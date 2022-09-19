Look: ESPN's Computer Names College Football's Worst Team
Who's the worst team in college football this year?
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its pick three weeks into the 2022 regular season.
According to the ESPN computer model, the worst team in the country is...New Mexico State.
The Aggies are 0-4 on the season. They have the worst Football Power Index ranking of any team in college football.
New Mexico State, an FBS independent school, has lost to Nevada, Minnesota, UTEP and Wisconsin so far this season.
The Aggies are coming off a 66-0 loss to the Badgers over the weekend.
Who would you pick for college football's worst team?