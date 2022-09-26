Look: ESPN's Computer Names Country's Most 'Overrated' Team

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler are seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

College football's latest Top 25 polls were released on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and the AP Poll both coming out earlier this afternoon.

N.C. State comes in at No. 10 in the latest Coaches' Poll.

ESPN's computer model believes the Wolfpack are highly overrated right now.

The Football Power Index believes N.C. State is actually the country's 31st best team, a difference of 21 spots compared to the Coaches' Poll.

N.C. State will get a chance to prove itself this weekend, though.

The Wolfpack are set to take on Clemson, with ESPN's "College GameDay" on hand.

ESPN's Football Power Index rankings are able to be viewed in full here.