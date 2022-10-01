Look: ESPN's Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings
Week 5 of the 2022 college football season has arrived.
This could be one of the best Saturdays of the 2022 college football season, as there are several games between ranked opponents this weekend.
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings ahead of Week 5.
Here's the latest Top 25 from ESPN's computer model:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Texas
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Minnesota
- Baylor
- Notre Dame
- Cincinnati
- Mississippi State
- Oklahoma State
- Florida State
- Oregon
- Wisconsin
- Washington
- Maryland
- Iowa State
The new Top 25 rankings will be released following Week 5 on Sunday afternoon
You can view ESPN's complete Football Power Index rankings here.