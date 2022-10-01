Skip to main content
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

Week 5 of the 2022 college football season has arrived.

This could be one of the best Saturdays of the 2022 college football season, as there are several games between ranked opponents this weekend.

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings ahead of Week 5.

Here's the latest Top 25 from ESPN's computer model:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas
  7. LSU
  8. Oklahoma
  9. USC
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Utah
  12. Tennessee
  13. Penn State
  14. Minnesota
  15. Baylor
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Cincinnati
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Florida State
  21. Oregon
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Washington
  24. Maryland
  25. Iowa State

The new Top 25 rankings will be released following Week 5 on Sunday afternoon

You can view ESPN's complete Football Power Index rankings here.