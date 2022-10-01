Look: ESPN's Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 5 of the 2022 college football season has arrived.

This could be one of the best Saturdays of the 2022 college football season, as there are several games between ranked opponents this weekend.

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings ahead of Week 5.

Here's the latest Top 25 from ESPN's computer model:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Michigan Clemson Texas LSU Oklahoma USC Ole Miss Utah Tennessee Penn State Minnesota Baylor Notre Dame Cincinnati Mississippi State Oklahoma State Florida State Oregon Wisconsin Washington Maryland Iowa State

The new Top 25 rankings will be released following Week 5 on Sunday afternoon

You can view ESPN's complete Football Power Index rankings here.