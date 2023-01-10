Look: ESPN's National Title Game Poll Is Going Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs fans cheer during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Prior to the College Football Playoff national championship game, ESPN announced that more than 750,000 fans picked TCU to upset Georgia for a "One Final Team" poll.

Well, it's starting to look like all those fans made a big mistake.

Georgia has dominated TCU in the first half of the national title game. Stetson Bennett already has 213 passing yards, 39 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

The Bulldogs have also been outstanding on defense, forcing Max Duggan to throw a pair of costly interceptions in the second quarter.

Since Georgia is leading TCU by double digits in the first half, the college football world is trolling those who picked the Horned Frogs to win.

"Further proof that most of America gets high," Aaron J. Fentress tweeted.

"Twitter’s collective IQ is low to say the least," one person said.

Another person wrote, "More than 750,000 of you are feeling pretty bad right now….."

TCU will need to mount an incredible comeback in order to win the national title.

The second half of the Georgia-TCU game will resume on ESPN.