Look: ESPN's Playoff Predictor Ranks Its Top 5 Teams

The College Football Playoff is almost here.

Sunday afternoon, at 12 p.m. E.T. on ESPN, the final College Football Playoff rankings will come out.

Which teams will get in?

ESPN's Playoff Predictor believes two teams have 100 percent locked up spots, while two other teams have strong chances, and a fifth with an outside shot.

Here are the odds:

Georgia >99.9%

Michigan >99.9%

TCU 88%

Ohio State 82%

Alabama 23%

That sounds about right.

The College Football Playoff is almost certainly going to be the top four teams, but Alabama isn't 100 percent eliminated.