Look: Even Jim Harbaugh's Dad Was Shocked By His Decision

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Some viewers questioned Jim Harbaugh's clock management decisions late in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU.

That seems to include his father.

Up 51-45 in the first quarter, the Horned Frogs secured a first down with under two minutes remaining. Harbaugh let them run the clock, instead using his three timeouts on the ensuing three plays.

A fan captured ESPN's telecast showing Jack Harbaugh seemingly questioning his son's choice.

Michigan got the ball back with 52 seconds remaining, so Jim Harbaugh didn't cost his team by waiting. TCU could have instead burned the clock after third down had Michigan used its timeouts sooner.

Yet the Wolverines got stuffed on their final possession to suffer their second straight College Football Playoff semifinal loss.

Michigan has plenty of other missed chances that will haunt Harbaugh and Wolverines fans. They twice got to the goal line without scoring any points, the second instance occurring after officials reversed a Roman Wilson touchdown.

Two costly pick-sixes also sealed Michigan's fate at State Farm Stadium. TCU instead advances to face Georgia for the national championship on Jan. 9.