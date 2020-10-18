Look: Fan At Tonight’s Alabama-Georgia Game Is Trending

It’s been a frustrating half of football for Alabama on Saturday night.

The No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide are trailing No. 3 Georgia, 24-20, at halftime of tonight’s primetime SEC showdown. Alabama’s offense has played relatively well, but the Crimson Tide have been torn apart on defense.

It’s pretty stunning to see an Alabama defense struggle like this. The Crimson Tide have both been physically and mentally on the defensive side of the ball. That pretty much never happens under Nick Saban, but it’s happening this year.

While most Alabama fans are disappointed heading into halftime, one fan is standing out in the crowd.

Saban’s daughter, Kristen, shared a video of the Alabama Crimson Tide fan that is going viral on social media. The fan certainly seems to be enjoying themselves on Saturday night. They are rocking quite the outfit, too.

This guy 😂 Let’s be friends. pic.twitter.com/syJ81VYG3t — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) October 18, 2020

If the goal was to stand out in the crowd (and possibly get written about) you are very successful, Alabama fan.

Hopefully for this fan’s sake, the Crimson Tide will give their fans more to cheer about in the second half.

Alabama will look to come from behind and improve to 4-0 on the season with a win over Georgia, while the Bulldogs are also looking to stay unbeaten.

It should be a fun second half.