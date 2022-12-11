Look: Fan Vote Winner Of 2022 Heisman Trophy Revealed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs, Quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs, Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Quarterback Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans pose with the Heisman Trophy after a press conference prior to the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Tennessee fans upset about Hendon Hooker being left out of the Heisman Trophy ceremony were vindicated somewhat by this year's Nissan Fan Vote.

During last night's Heisman presentation, ESPN revealed that Hooker, the Vols' star quarterback, was the winner of the fan vote. He is the second-straight SEC signal caller to earn this honor, joining Ole Miss' Matt Corral in 2021.

Hooker finished fifth in the actual voting for the award, which means he wasn't invited to New York City. Only the fop four vote-getters are allowed to make the trip.

Hooker completed 69.6% of his passes this season, throwing for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He also ran for 430 yards and five scores.

Hooker likely would have at least finished in the top four and got to go to New York if he didn't suffer a season-ending torn ACL in a 63-38 loss to South Carolina on Nov. 19.

When the 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists were unveiled last week, Tennessee fans and some members of the college football media expressed their disappointment in Hooker being excluded.