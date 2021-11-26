New Mexico fans were outraged with one specific ref during the Lobos’ regular-season finale against Utah State on Friday afternoon.

Late in the first quarter, New Mexico called a timeout. The ref made the timeout announcement, as refs usually do, but made a pretty massive mistake.

The official called New Mexico “New Mexico State” and, as you might expect, fans weren’t happy about it. In fact, they started booing the ref for his mistake, which he actually apologized for.

“Timeout, New Mexico State,” the ref said. “Their first timeout. New Mexico, I apologize. I apologize. My bad.”

There’s multiple ways for refs to turn fans against them. This one’s probably at the top of the list.

This only adds to what’s been a dreadful season for the Lobos. They’re 3-8 on the season and most recently lost 37-0 to Boise State. The good news is that New Mexico beat New Mexico State 34-25 earlier this season.

It’s been a pretty wild season for the Lobos. They’ve been hit hard with the injury bug and had to turn to a graduate manager, 5-foot-6 Bryson Carroll, at quarterback on Friday against Utah State.

Carroll called the opportunity “crazy” ahead of Friday’s game.

“It’s so crazy, but it’s cool,” said Carroll, a 22-year-old redshirt senior, via the Albuquerque Journal. “It’s like full circle. I came in as a quarterback and I’m going to finish as a quarterback.”

New Mexico currently trails Utah State 28-0 late in the second quarter.