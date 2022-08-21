Look: Fans React To Arch Manning's Viral Passing Highlight

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Before he becomes the talk of college football, Arch Manning will soon begin his senior year of high school.

The five-star prospect enters his final year at Isidore Newman in New Orleans. Preparing for the upcoming season, the Texas commit participated in a scrimmage against Holy Cross on Friday night.

As captured by FOX 8's Garland Gillen, Manning made a highlight play by finding Anthony Jones on the run for a 53-yard score.

It's not often fans get this excited by a high school scrimmage, but everyone is eager to see if Manning lives up to a storied family legacy.

Then again, neither of his famous uncles was known for their mobility outside the pocket.

Manning ended one of the most followed recruitment trails in college history when committing to the Longhorns in June.

However, he might not take the first-string job right away. Texas recently named Quinn Ewers the starter to begin the 2022 season. The fellow five-star passer won't relinquish the role to a freshman next year if he meets the hype.

For now, Manning is more focused on avoiding Senioritis and finishing high school.