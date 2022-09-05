Look: Fans React To Michigan Star Trolling Ohio State

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 19: Hunter Dickinson #1 and Eli Brooks #55 of the Michigan Wolverines react after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 76-68 during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Few sports rivalries run as deep as Michigan and Ohio State. While typically contained to the gridiron, a Wolverines basketball star ignited the fire over the weekend.

Following Ohio State's Week 1 win over Notre Dame, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson called the triumph "kind of a born on third base win."

The jab is referencing Jim Harbaugh saying last year that "sometimes people standing on third base think hit a triple." His comments seemed to be a dig at Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day taking over an already powerful program from Urban Meyer.

Some Michigan fans, still emboldened by last November's momentum victory, appreciated Dickinson's callback.

However, others see the tweet as oddly timed. The Buckeyes beat a No. 5-ranked opponent in a hard-fought game while the Wolverines skipped to a Week 1 win over a clearly overmatched school.

Everyone connected to the Buckeyes and Wolverines can keep trash-talking until they meet for "The Game" on November 26 at Ohio Stadium.