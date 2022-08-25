Look: Fans React To What Notre Dame Player Said About Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio Stadium should be packed and rocking when No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame to commence the 2022 season.

Playing on the road is often a daunting task for college athletes, and that pressure is exponentially magnified when traveling to a prestigious stadium with a century of history that holds over 100,000 people.

However, Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer isn't concerned about visiting The Shoe on Sept. 3.

“I don’t think it’s any different than the other stadiums we’re going to be playing in this year," Mayer told Tyler Horka of On3 Sports. "To me, it’s like, ‘home game, away game, just go play football.’ I’m not worried about it."

Ohio State fans took his comments as a call to get louder.

Mayer is approaching the monumental Week 1 with a healthy mindset for any player going into any road game. He also backed up that sentiment by recording 442 yards and four touchdowns in five games away from Notre Dame Stadium last season.

The Fighting Irish will likely need a big performance from Mayer to pull off a road upset over the Buckeyes. Let's see how he handles a huge crowd extra intent on making sure he hears them.