Look: Favorite College Football Girlfriend Swimsuit Photos

02 January 2014: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb sits dejected late in the game in the Oklahoma Sooners 45-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured a wide variety of models over the years.

Katherine Webb, arguably the most famous college football girlfriend in history (the most famous real college football girlfriend, anyway - shoutout to Manti Te'o), posed for the magazine following her viral moment.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit featured the Auburn student, who ended up marrying Alabama star AJ McCarron, in the 2014 edition of the magazine.

Unsurprisingly, Webb's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was college football-themed.

She posed with an Alabama helmet...

SI Swimsuit/YouTube.

Webb has stayed in swimsuit model shape, too. The NFL quarterback's wife shared a swimsuit birthday photo on social media this summer.

