Look: Final Tweet From Georgia Football Player Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Linemen Devin Willock (77) run blocks during the CFP National Championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs on January 09, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock was killed in a car accident on Sunday morning. He and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died in the accident, while two other passengers survived.

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy," the university statement said. "Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

Saturday night, Willock was spending time with fans. His final tweet has gone viral.

Our thoughts are with the Georgia football program during this difficult time.