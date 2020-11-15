Look: Florida’s Backup QB Tweeted At Halftime Tonight

Kyle Trask had 285 yards and five touchdowns on Saturday. And no, those weren’t his final stats — those were the senior QB’s numbers going into the half.

Florida entered the locker room up 35-14 over Arkansas — the Gators third-string quarterback entered the locker room with intent to spread a message. Freshman Anthony Richardson took to Twitter in the middle of the game to make sure everyone knew how he felt about Trask’s incredible play.

“Aye I’m not supposed to be on my phone but somebody tell them to give Kyle the Heisman trophy already!” Richardson wrote.

Aye I’m not supposed to be on my phone but somebody tell them to give Kyle the heisman trophy already! 💯 — Anthony Richardson † (@GVOaant) November 15, 2020

Trask has solidified himself as a Heisman front runner through the Gators’ first six games. So far this season, the senior quarterback has thrown for 2,171 yards, 28 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Trask has also strung together an incredible streak of games with four or more passing touchdowns per game, achieving that goal in every game this season.

Trask finished the day with 356 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions, leading the Gators to a deciding 63-28 victory. This is the Heisman-contender’s second game of the season with six passing touchdowns, the first coming against Ole Miss in the season opener.

If Trask continues to perform like this, he’ll be very difficult to keep up with in the Heisman race.

No. 6 Florida takes on Vanderbilt next Saturday at noon.