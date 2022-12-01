Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines participates in warmups with is team on the field prior to their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October.

Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.

"The Free Press has learned that Mazi Smith is facing felony gun charges from an incident in early October. A call to a UM spokesman was not immediately returned. Smith, a key piece on the defensive line, has played in all 12 games this year," Tony Garcia tweeted.

The football world is pretty upset with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for what appears to be somewhat of a double standard.

Harbaugh took some major shots at Michigan State and its players for the tunnel incident. The Michigan head coach wanted charges filed against several Michigan State players. Harbaugh called for stiff punishment.

At the same time, a Michigan Wolverines player has been playing in his team's games, despite facing a felony charge.

"Unbelievable. The double standards here are incredible. Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office needs to be investigated. Where’s the Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel pearl clutching for this?" one fan wrote.

"Double Standard. Zero accountability. MSU help their players responsible. Drop all MSU charges immediately," another fan wrote.

"Michigan star Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. The original offense date: Oct. 7. He has played in all 12 games. (For comparison: EMU's Emoni Bates faced gun charges, and was suspended immediately," Tony Paul added.

Smith has been playing in all of Michigan's games this season. He played a key role in the win at Ohio State on Saturday.

Should he be allowed to play against Purdue in the conference title game on Saturday?