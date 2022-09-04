Look: Football World Is Praying For Deion Sanders' Program

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders and the Jackson State football program are currently in crisis.

The community of Jackson, Mississippi is dealing with a water supply issue, leading to problems for not only the community, but the football program.

Sanders admitted the crisis is way bigger than football.

The head coach hoped this weekend's game would be an escape.

The football world is praying for Sanders' program and the community at large.

"The always gracious Prime giving his community a boost and providing a little extra leadership for his team. Respect,' one fan wrote.

"Prayers to the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi," another fan wrote.

Bleacher Report had more details:

Per CNN's Nouran Salahieh, Jason Hanna and Amir Vera, the acute water issue in Jackson began Monday when flooding caused a water treatment plan to fail, causing little or no water to come out of faucets in the city.

In some cases, the water coming out of faucets has been brown and undrinkable, forcing businesses and schools to be shut down in Jackson, with public schools and Jackson State classes held virtually.

Hopefully the issue can be resolved soon.