Look: Football World Is Praying For Mark Richt

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 28: Head Coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after the game against the LSU Tigers at Sanford Stadium on September 28, 2013 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The football world has been praying for longtime college football coach Mark Richt this month.

Richt, who served as the head coach at Miami and Georgia, respectively, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The 62-year-old head coach has recently been undergoing treatment.

Thankfully, Richt says the treatment has been going well. He is thankful for everyone's prayers.

"Your prayers are working! No negative side effects. Had my best morning at rocksteady boxing by far! Thanks and merry Christmas!" he tweeted.

The football world has been praying for the longtime head coach this month.

"What a great Christmas present our coach doing good.." one fan wrote.

"God Bless. Merry Christmas, Coach and family!" one fan added.

"Praise God from Whom all blessings flow! Great news, Coach … we’ll keep praying for you!" another fan wrote.

Our thoughts continue to be with Mark Richt and his family as he battles this disease.