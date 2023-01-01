Look: Football World Is Praying For Ohio State Star

EVANSTON, IL - NOVEMBER 05: Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) looks on during a college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on October 8, 2022 at Ryan Field in Evanston, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The football world is praying for an Ohio State star on Saturday evening.

Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover has been transported to a local hospital. Stover was reportedly in serious pain on Saturday evening.

Stover exited the first half of the game with an apparent injury. He did not return and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Football fans are hoping that everything will turn out OK for the Buckeyes star.

"Prayers to Cade Stover. We winning this for Cade. The brotherhood will prevail," one fan wrote.

"Prayers for Stover. Hoping we get this win for him as well," one fan added.

"Prayers up for Cade Stover," another fan wrote.

Ohio State will try to win this one for Stover in the second half in Atlanta.

The Buckeyes are leading the Bulldogs, 35-24, on Saturday evening.