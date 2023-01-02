Look: Football World Is Shocked By ReliaQuest Bowl Finish

STARKVILLE MS -OCTOBER 10: General view of Davis Wade Stadium during the game between Troy and Mississippi State on October 10, 2015, in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Mississippi State and Illinois were tied 10-10 with seven seconds remaining in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl.

The Bulldogs escaped regulation with a 19-10 victory.

Massimo Biscardi kicked a go-ahead 27-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. A 13-10 win would have delighted Mississippi State fans, but not bettors who placed money on the four-point spread.

Those gamblers then received a New Year's miracle on the final play. Illinois got to around the 35 after multiple laterals, but Marcus Banks scooped up one for a defensive touchdown.

Although 363 days remain in 2023, Simon Gibbs of FOX Sports declared it the Bad Beat of the Year. Action Network's Collin Wilson went one step further, calling this ending "the most amazing cover in bowl history."

The wild conclusion capped off a game dedicated to Mike Leach, who passed away last month.

"Mississippi State did not lead at all for the first 59:56 of the game, and they won by nine points in regulation," Reddit CFB wrote. "Mike Leach wouldn't have it any other way."

"Mississippi State’s bowl game ending on a wacky botched lateral for a back door cover then an ensuing fight on the field is absolutely the most loving tribute to Mike Leach ever," Riley O’Brien said.

Mississippi State honored The Pirate at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with a finish for the ages. The Bulldogs close the season at 9-4.