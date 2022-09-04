Look: Football World Mourning High School Player's Tragic Death

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The football world is mourning the loss of a Texas high school player this weekend.

Dalhart High School (Texas) football player Yahir Cancino reportedly suffered a head injury during a JV game on Sept. 1.

The school has since announced his tragic passing.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that Yahir Cancino has passed away from injuries sustained in Thursday’s football game. Please keep the Dalhart community & Cancino family in your thoughts and prayers," Texas Football Life announced.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.

"Prayers to his family," one fan wrote.

"Awful news to hear. Thoughts and prayers go out to the Cancino family from Wichita Falls. Soar high, Yahir," another fan wrote.

"Lifting this community up in prayers," one fan added.

Rest in peace, Yahir.