Look: Football World Reacts To Alabama Cheerleader Video

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleader performs prior to the AllState Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A video of Alabama cheerleaders is going viral on social media this week.

The video, dubbed embarrassing by some, is going viral in SEC circles throughout the week.

"Most of the SEC: the Texas A&M Yell leaders are strange. Bama cheerleaders:" one fan wrote on Twitter.

This isn't the first time Alabama's cheerleaders have gone viral, either.

Is it an awkward video or just some college cheerleaders having fun?

"I have to believe there are some Bama fans out there who cringe as hard at these cheerleaders as I do at our Yell Leaders overalls," one fan wrote.

"what in the actual hell is happening here?" another fan added on social media.

"Yeah that’s nowhere near as weird as the yell leaders at yell practice. Nice try Alan," another fan added.

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleader in the stands during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Alabama, meanwhile, is off to another undefeated start this season. The Crimson Tide are set to play Arkansas this weekend.