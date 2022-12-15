Look: Football World Reacts To Bobby Petrino's New Job

RALEIGH, NC - OCTOBER 05: Head coach Bobby Petrino of the Louisville Cardinals reacts during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter Finley Stadium on October 5, 2017 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Former Arkansas and Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino is heading back to the FBS level for the first time since 2018.

According to ESPN's Chris Low, UNLV is hiring Petrino as its offensive coordinator. He'll work under new head coach Barry Odom.

Petrino spent the past three seasons as Missouri State's head coach, winning 18 games in that span.

As for his other stints, Petrino had a lot of success at Louisville. He had a 77-35 record with the Cardinals.

Of course, Petrino isn't just known for his coaching stints at the collegiate level. He spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars as well.

The football world is eager to see how Petrino's stint at UNLV plays out.

"Wow. Significant hire for Barry Odom at UNLV," Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said. "Petrino's Bears offense was electric, and he crushed it in the transfer game, which should play well in Vegas. Missouri State knew he could leave whenever he got that itch, but now has a more desirable job to sell to next hire."

"BO [Barry Odom] cooking something up in LV," one fan said.

"Well, an interesting turn of events," an Arkansas fan wrote.

Petrino has not been an offensive coordinator at the FBS level since 2002.

UNLV's revamped staff will try to resurrect a program that has struggled mightily over the past decade.