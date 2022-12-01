Look: Football World Reacts To Bowl Game Hotel Room Photo

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 26: Tight end Artayvious Lynn #88 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates following the Cheez-it Bowl at Chase Field on December 26, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Horned Frogs defeated the Golden Bears 10-7 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The brands might have gone too far.

Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News shared a photo that's either a dream come true or a dystopian nightmare. Four college football players participating in the Cheez-It Bowl will stay in special "Feelin' the Cheeziest" hotel rooms.

The company name and logo are splattered across the all-red and yellow room. Fans are torn over the company's elaborate stunt.

"Some brands simply crush NIL," lawyer Darren Heitner wrote.

"Literal nightmare fuel," Sooner Scoop's Carey Murdock said.

"I'd pay so much money to stay in this room," Gaming Society's Kate Magdziuk declared.

"No way you're getting a good night sleep in this room," a fan countered.

"So someone will, in fact, wake up feeling the cheez-iest," Garrett Haake of NBC News joked, referencing a brand commercial.

Select fans will also get the chance to stay in replica rooms at Camping World Stadium the night before the Cheez-It Bowl.

A few people will either be refreshed or forever haunted when waking up for the 33rd annual bowl game on Dec. 29 in Orlando.