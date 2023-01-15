Look: Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud Rumors

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't seriously considering returning to school for another season, is he?

It seems crazy to suggest that he is, however, the Heisman Trophy finalist has yet to publicly announce his NFL Draft decision. According to reports, Stroud is finalizing his decision soon.

Does that mean he's not 100 percent set on heading to the NFL?

“CJ will make his decision soon… we appreciate your support!” his mother said.

If C.J. Stroud declares for the NFL Draft, he'll likely be a top five to 10 pick, meaning he'll get $20 million to $30 million in guaranteed money.

Ohio State can probably offer Stroud some nice Name, Image and Likeness money, but nothing close to that, right?

Still, perhaps there's more to the situation...

"obviously getting as much info as possible and weighing options!" one fan wrote.

"I love that he is dragging this out and making the fan base sweat SILVER BULLETS!!! It shows you a lot about who ur following. There perspective tells you a lot about the type of person they really are. But it's awesome hearing all the rumors. I bet he is laughing his but off lol," one fan added.

"Stay Tuned," one fan wrote.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

We'll get an official decision from Stroud soon enough.